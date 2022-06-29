Mizoram Presbyterian Church Synod moderator Rev.Dr. Vanlalnghaka has said today that the people of Mizoram are deeply concerned about the disruption of life and the loss of properties caused by the recent catastrophic flooding at Silchar and its surroundings.

“As a token of our deep concern for the flood victims, the Mizoram Presbyterian Church (Synod) has decided to donate 8 lakhs as the CM relief fund to help the victims.”

Rev.Dr. Vanlalnghaka said said, “This gesture has been extended to the flood victims as a gesture of following the examples set by our Lord Jesus Christ, who was a caregiver for those suffering.”

The relief amount will be handed over to DC, Cachar district by Synod moderator Rev.Dr. Vanlalnghaka and Secretary Rev. ZD Lalhmachhuana by tonight or tomorrow morning.

Leaders of Mizoram Synod are on their way to Silchar to aid flood victims in Silchar. They will be reaching tonight.

He also hopes that it can also serves as a means by which the two neighbouring states can carry on co-operation and better relationship in the future.

He added that they pray that these flood victims would be served well and recover soon from their problems, and that normalcy would soon return.