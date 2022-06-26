In the Group G encounter of the U17 Women’s National Football Championship at Dimakuchi Stadium on Saturday, Assam succumbed to their second defeat in three matches as Haryana defeat them 6-2. At the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Group B, Mizoram defeated Uttar Pradesh 3-1 thanks to two goals from Lalrintluangi (50 and 81 seconds) and one from H Lalruatpuii (68 seconds). In extra time, Shalini Verma gave UP a consolation goal.

With the score reading 1-1 after Anjuli Brahma (12’) had scored the equaliser to Kalpna’s (2’) breakthrough for Haryana, Assam lost Mompi Sonowal to a red card in the 21st minute. The depleted hosts could not get their foot in the match thereafter as Nancy (31’, 36’) and Saniya (47’, 77’) scored a brace each while Reema (37’) added another to give Haryana all three points from the match. Anjuli’s second goal for Assam in the 43rd minute proved to be just a consolation for the home side.

In the other Group G match, Gujarat easily defeated Pondicherry 7-0 thanks to goals from Dipika Churana (44'), Maya Rabari (21', 83'), Shilpaben Devabhai Thakor (57', 86'), and Khusbu Saroj (38', 44').

With nine points, Haryana leads the group standings. Assam is in third place, three points behind Gujarat in second place, who has six points. Chhattisgarh defeated the Karnataka team 3-1 in another game in the same group to maintain their lead at the top of the standings with seven points, one more than second-placed Mizoram but with a better goal differential.

The leaders of Group D, Arunachal Pradesh, scripted a 3-0 victory over Goa at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Practice Ground to take their tally to seven points. Tallo Ana (3’, 67’) netted a brace for the winners while Player of the Match Angel Tayang (56’) added another.

In the other match of the group at the same venue, second-placed Himachal Pradesh beat Sikkim, who is in third spot, 3-0.