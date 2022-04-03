The import of live pigs, fresh pork, and all other pork products, including frozen pork, from other states and countries would be prohibited until additional regulations are issued, according to the notification published on Saturday.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department will ensure that pig-rearing facilities are disinfected and that strong hygiene measures are implemented, as well as the isolation of suspected pigs, according to the statement.

According to the National Action Plan for Control, Containment, and Eradication of African Swine Fever, the department would also guarantee the safe disposal of pig carcasses.

The government also issued helpline numbers — 0389-2336441, 9436142908, 9436151203 and 8794206212 — for immediate reporting of any unusual mortality of pigs.

Mizoram lifted the import restriction on pigs and pork products on February 1, 17 months after it was imposed in August 2020, because the ASF outbreak had been contained, with no instances detected since December last year.

There were 384 pig deaths reported in the most recent wave. According to officials, the most recent deaths were reported from five areas.

Between March and November last year, the ASF killed 33,417 pigs, resulting in losses of Rs 60.82 crore.

Last year, a total of 10,910 pigs were slaughtered to prevent the disease from spreading.