Addressing an awareness programme at Tamulpur district, MLA Jalen Daimary on Monday called for beneficiaries of government accommodation under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAYG) scheme. “Under the block development of Tamulpur 3778 beneficiaries received verification”,he stated.

“We are totally grateful to the prime minister of India. The previous government was full of corruption and we will not let any more corruption take place in our area. If any official neglects their provided work, strict action will be taken against them.”

Do not give a single rupee to any government officer in exchange for the house. Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary also urged government officials not to neglect employees in the name of housing construction. Daimary also calls upon the beneficiaries to complete these residences within 90 days.

The meeting was attended by government nominee MCLA Hemant Kumar Rava, McLA Bijit Gaura Narjari of Darangajuli, officials from Tamulpur development block, party leader workers as well as thousands of people from the area.

Assam government on Tuesday announced the distribution of over 5 lakh houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.