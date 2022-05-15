United Liberation Front of Asom [Independent] on Saturday stated that Tinsukia's Bjp MLA Sanjay Kisan has made derogatory comments about the organization's president. The banned organization demanded an immediate apology from the leader.

"For the knowledge of people, our organization's clear evidence regarding Biju Gogoi's death has been made public. Sanjay Kisan, a Bjp MLA from Tinsukia, has made derogatory comments about our organization's president. More defamation of our organization will not be tolerated. As a result, we raised significant objections and treated his comment as a crime," ULFA(I) claimed in the notification.

“We want him to apologize for his wrongdoing in front of us within the next 24 hours. If he does not seek an apology, he would be banned from the Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. On the other hand, if a political party or an individual supports Sanjay Kisan, they must take responsibility for their actions. For that, United Liberation Front of Asom [Independent] is not accountable”, it added.

According to the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), agents of the Assam police have been sentenced to death by their provision of justice, accusing them of breaking organization norms such as attempting to leak information and assassinating their own members.

On the other hand, Biju Gogoi alias Bhagya Assam committed suicide on the night of 21st February 2022 to get rid of shame as he violates the discipline of the organization.

"This isn't the first time something like this has happened within the organization. To hide the disgrace, a member named Korporal Tamuli committed suicide at the Kachin headquarters in 1989. In 2004, another Battalion 28 member called Rajput from Tingkhang committed suicide. Not only do such instances occur in our organizations, but many examples can be found outside," according to ULFA(I).