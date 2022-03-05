GUWAHATI: Dispur's high-security zone has witnessed a phone snatching incident on Thursday. The victim was Professor Majibur Rahman, a former Dhing MLA.

As per sources, the former MLA was walking near Ganesh Mandir in Guwahati at around 6 P.M. in the evening when a young person snatched his phone and boarded a moving city bus.

Rahman filed a police report with the Dispur Police Station. Until the submission of the report, no trace of his phone could be found.

While walking and talking on the phone, or even carrying it outside, on the streets of Guwahati, people are strongly advised to be cautious and aware. There's a considerable chance one might become the target of a phone thief.

In Guwahati, cases of phone stealing are on the rise. Many such cases have been recorded across the city, with bike-riding criminals on the search for easy prey. In Guwahati, it appears that walking with a phone is no longer safe.

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