On Friday, 21 Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs merged with chief minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in a major political development in Nagaland. The NPF joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in August last year to form an opposition-free government in the state.

“21 NPF MLAs have merged with NDPP in order to strengthen the leadership of our chief minister Neiphiu Rio. This will strengthen the government and also our resolve in bringing about an early settlement to the Naga political issue,” NDPP spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir told journalists in Kohima on Friday evening. The 21 MLAs were led by former chief minister TR Zeliang, who was the NPF legislature party leader.

The NPF's strength in the state assembly has been reduced to four members as a result of the current development. The NDPP will now have a total of 42 MLAs, up from 21 previously. There are presently 42 NDPP MLAs, 12 BJP MLAs, four NPF MLAs, and two independent MLAs in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

One of the 21 NPF MLAs who joined with the NDPP, senior lawmaker Imkong L Imchen, told HT that the main purpose of the merger was to advocate for a quick resolution to the lengthy Naga political crisis. He did, however, imply that the party's current leadership has lost the support of the 21 MLAs. "Leadership is extremely important in a political party. The leadership of the party determines its dynamism," Imchen stated, implying that NPF president Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu's days are numbered. One of the remaining NPF MLAs is Dr. Liezietsu's son, among the four remaining NPF MLAs.