ASSAM: Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has stated that no Muslim man should marry three women. He said in a message to the Muslim community that instead of Talaq, they should give divorce legally.

“Equal share of the property should be given to daughters like sons. Give 50 per cent share of the property to the wife. Views of the government and the common Muslims are the same,” he added.

The state cabinet will decide on a separate classification for indigenous minorities, including Muslims who have not migrated from other places, by August 15, according to the CM.

Sarma, on the other hand, did not say whether non-indigenous minorities will continue to receive minority benefits after this new classification is implemented.

“Assam is on another part of its journey. We are in the process of identifying another set of minority people who have not migrated to Assam. They are original to this soil,” he said at a press conference here.