The Union Agriculture Minster and Farmer’s Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said The North-East region and Nagaland have rich natural heritage and climatic conditions favourable for producing any crop.

Tomar stated mostly because of its close proximity to South-East Asian nations, Nagaland also has a significant deal of potential for exporting agricultural goods outside of the nation. He highlighted the need for items to meet international quality standards and encouraged conscientious productivity growth, which might eventually help raise the nation's overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Tomar further said that, in view of the importance of the agricultural sector in the area, both the Central and State governments are making significant efforts to improve agricultural sector.

The steps include use of modern technological tools, methods and scientific research, all for the overall benefit of the farmers, he said.

The Minister also highlighted how adoption high-value crops, connecting and bringing in new technology, and saying that this can be achieved through research organisations like CIH may boost the incomes of farmers.

In addition to research studies, he highlighted how important it is for government funds and schemes to reach farmers on time and how the Narendra Modi-led government is taking "all possible measures" to make this work.

Additionally, he commended CIH, a federally supported organisation, for its remarkable work on behalf of students, farmers, and the state as a whole.

According to him, agricultural items including pineapple, oranges, cucumbers, passion fruits, cardamom, ginger, and others have developed into reliable exports from the State to various regions of the nation over time.