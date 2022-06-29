The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the necessity of promoting cleanliness to transform Nagaland into a garbage-free state; and added that the effort should become a way of life.

Rio asked for awareness from the village level to cities in response to the State function for the cleanest ULBs and Wards award-2022. He also emphasised the need for innovations and initiatives in urban areas with good roads, drainage, trash management, etc.

Taking to twitter Neiphiu Rio wrote, “Delighted to be part of State function for 'Cleanest ULBs and Wards Award 2022'. I place on record my appreciation for Urban Dev. Dept. for its innovative initiatives. I hope cleanliness will be a way of life and we become a garbage free State. Congratulations to all the winners.”

He also informed of discussing the matter with Department of School Education for imparting cleanliness among students, as a civic responsibility.

Rio lamented that towns in Nagaland face challenges, due to the lack of proper town planning.

"People are swarming into cities in an effort to take advantage of the opportunities offered here, and it is necessary to meet the demand for housing. The economy expands as urbanisation occurs, he added.

Rio emphasised the importance of parks in all of the State's communities and urged collaboration from all corners of society to make a difference.

The Chief Minister also released the Assessment Report and distributed the awards to the winners during the programme.

The top-performing ULBs were recognised in three categories. First place went to Chumoukedima Town Council in Category 1, while Categories 2 and 3 went to Pfutsero Town Council and Aboi Town Council, respectively.

Three special category awards were also distributed, during the event. Best performer in terms of effort went to Tuensang Town Council; ULB with best innovative solutions went to Pfutsero Town Council while Tuli Town Council won ULB with best community mobilization.