The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) has demanded that Dr P J Antony's appointment as Principal Secretary in the Assembly Secretariat be revoked by June 13.

The NASSA made a concerned demand through a representation submitted by its JAC to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Speaker – Sharingain Longkumer on Thursday, according to a press release jointly issued by the NASSA Secretary – Talirenla and Joint Action Committee (JAC) Secretary – Sezoto Theyo.

At its meeting on Friday, the JAC reiterated and agreed to stick to its earlier resolution and fight for the cancellation of Dr P J Antony's (retired officer) appointment order to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat's post of senior secretary.

The relevant authorities has been given a deadline of June 13 to revoke/cancel Antony's appointment order.

The Assembly Secretariat employees warned that if the deadline was not met within the allotted time, the JAC would ban Antony from entering the NLA Secretariat Complex.

Meanwhile, in response to a writ complaint filed by NASSA challenging Antony's extension of service, Assembly officials are alleged to have submitted their affidavits to the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench.

The hearing has been scheduled for June 15, according to NASSA Vice-President Rocus Rino.

On January 2, 2020, Antony was appointed as secretary of the NLA on deputation from the Lok Sabha secretariat. On May 31, 2020, he will leave regular service.

However, he was re-appointed by the state government as Commissioner and Secretary (on a contract basis) by upgrading the cadre office of Secretary for a term of two years w.e.f. 01.06.2020 to 31.05.2022 to head the administration of the NLA Secretariat, with the agreement of the Cabinet.