The Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the rally to mark the fourth-anniversary celebration of the BJP-IPFT government. He addressed a public rally at the Vivekananda Stadium.

On the occasion of International Women's Day o Union home minister Amit Shah declared that 33 percent of government occupations in Tripura will be saved for ladies.

Tending to a rally, the senior BJP leader said that Biplab Deb's organization has put a full stop to political violence.

He also took part in the Bhumi Pujan occasion of the New Forensic Science University coming up in Tripura. The university is currently working from the old building of a basic training college near Budda Mandir in Agartala.

He said, "he will set up a National forensic Science university at an expense of Rs 200 crores, for the youth of the state... the per-person pay has expanded by 13% to Rs 1.30 lakh in as it were 4 a long time."

He also claimed that farmers' profits have multiplied under the present government, and the per capita wage has expanded to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Amit Shah said, "Agartala has been associated with the rest of the country through rail. A total of 542 km of national highways have been built."

The Union Home Minister said that there has been a 30 percent plunge in intolerable crimes in Tripura, and the conviction rate has expanded to 53 percent from 5 percent.

Shah said that the ruling dispensation will satisfy all guarantees made within the past manifesto, and he will return to Tripura to look for votes.

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