A family of three and a small child was tragically killed when landslides struck two locations in the Garo Hills early on Thursday morning, burying them alive.

Three members of a family were killed in a landslide that occurred early Thursday morning in the Gambegre block region of West Garo Hills, while a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy died in a similar occurrence in the Betasing part of the South West Garo Hills district.

The accidents occurred after heavy rains hit Garo Hills late Wednesday night.

A landslide at Jebalgre village, Gambegre block, buried three members of a single family alive. Jebalgre village is 32 kilometres from Gambegre block and 45 kilometres from Tura.

Pritish Marak (mother), Almost Marak (son), and Aianbe Marak (daughter) have been identified as the three fatalities (daughter).

The father Sengrik Sangma and his son Thobias Marak survived the tragedy and are in critical condition in a hospital.