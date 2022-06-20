The more than usual rain & continuous bad weather in Assam has affected public services in the state. Northeast Frontier Railway on Monday offered to run relief trains to affected areas, especially from Silchar to Karimganj along with medical facilities.

Taking to his twitter account Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “NFR has offered to run relief trains to affected areas, especially from Silchar to Karimganj, and medical facilities. We will try to bolster relief & rescue operations in Barak Valley by roping in additional NDRF teams from neighbouring Manipur & Tripura”.

As part of Disaster Management, the NF Railway is carrying out different activities in the NE region. Wherever possible, assistance is being provided to flood-affected residents of this region in collaboration with state government authorities.