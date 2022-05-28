L P Padhy, Regional Chief General Manager of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and his team visited Dima Hasao to assess the district's current highway (road) communications. During his visit, a major road collapsed in the Molkhoi area under the Harangajao police station, causing many vehicles to be stranded for 7 hours.

The road was quickly cleared, and a new approach road was created for speedy transportation. As we all know, Dima Hasao was hit by a severe natural disaster, and as a result, Dima Hasao was cut off from its headquarters as well as neighbouring districts; nevertheless, the situation is gradually improving.

L P Padhy stated on Saturday that there are several breaches in various locations, and that their first goal is to thoroughly clean the roads for all light and heavy vehicles, after which the breaches will be fixed, and that they are going to take permanent steps to solve the roads. He stated that they had received assistance from JICA, a Japanese agency for advanced technology, in order to address the destruction caused by rainwater in the past few days, which destroyed most of the Dima Hasao district's infrastructure.

He went on to say that the land between Nairimbanglow and Harangajao has already been awarded, and that construction will begin after the rainy season in October, with the NHAI overseeing all maintenance work before to time.