The people of Dima Hasao have been experiencing road communications problems for a long time as a result of the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) negligence. NH 27, which is part of the East-West corridor under the NHAI, connects Dima Hasao District's Headquarter Haflong with other parts and areas of Dima Hasao, as well as other districts in Assam. It is, in a sense, a lifeline for the Dima Hasao District. Barak Valley and Brahmaputra Valley are also connected by this road.

During every rainy season, the people of Dima Hasao are facing problems due to ongoing construction and lack of proper maintenance of roads by NHAI. This particular area of NH-27 from Nrimbanglo to Jatinga was under NHAI whose sub-contract is given to Ratna Infrastructure construction company. But this construction company is not taking any priority and is not taking legal responsibility and as a result of which hundreds of vehicles get stuck in that particular area every year. This year also the same scenario happened and as usual many vehicles got stuck in the same particular area due to a heavy landslide caused by improper maintenance by the authority.

On the 28th of July 2021 when the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma was a Chief Minister on his first visit to Dima Hasao he came to Haflong by this particular road and he mentioned that this particular road of NH-27 will be under his monitoring control. It is sad to say that it has been almost one year but till now no step has not been taken by the CMO. It is to be mentioned that the people of Dima Hasao have always been deceived.