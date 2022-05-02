On Monday, May 2, the Supreme Court declared that no one can be forced to get vaccinated, and that the government's current COVID-19 vaccination programme is not arbitrary.

According to Bar and Bench, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai found that the current vaccine policy is not irrational based on available evidence and expert opinions on severe diseases.

"This court is satisfied that current vaccine policy cannot be said to be manifestly arbitrary," the Court ruled.

The bench further added that community interest outweighs individual interest.

The Apex Court also made it clear that although vaccines cannot be made mandatory, the Government can however regulate the bodily autonomy of individuals.

Moreover, the judgment stated, "Till numbers are low, we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done."