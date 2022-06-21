In Silchar, unprecedented rainfall and flooding have wreaked havoc, submerging villages, damaging crops, and destroying homes. There have been complaints that the administration has done nothing to help the individuals who are seeking shelter in structures.

Although the Indian Army, including the SDRF, NDRF, CRPF, and BSF, is working in several parts of the city, thousands of people have been stranded in various locations since yesterday.

People have expressed their displeasure with the deputy commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli, claiming that she is not concerned about the devastating situation in the city.

Silchar city is facing a drinking water crisis as a result of the flood. The city's residents are now in desperate need of clean drinking water. "There's no water to drink as the water supply is also submerged. No MLA and officials from the administration have visited once. After multiple requests, we have received a boat", a local informed.

There are lots of BJP leaders in our areas but no one bothered to visit once. In this crisis, if we can't rely on them then what's the point of having them. No reliefs received till now and we are helping each other to survive", another female local stated.