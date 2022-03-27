On March 26, the problem of northeast cities not being included in the list for 5G spectrum auctions was resolved. Calcutta is listed in the second list, but the northeast is still a long way from the 5G boom.

The administration answered to a question about 5G fibre optimization in Parliament today, indicating that with increased data usage following Covid and only 33% of telecom towers connected with optical fibre, reaching the goal of 70% will take at least 4 years. And then there’s the government’s talk of Digital India.

According to an Airtel spokesperson, after the government’s spectrum auction is completed, the business would begin rolling out 5G services across India. The company’s chief technical officer (CTO) told 91Mobiles on the sidelines of a physical event on Thursday that the company will launch 5G services in India about 2-3 months after the spectrum auctions end.