GUWAHATI: Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), while condemning Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial statement on Madrassas, said that the latter’s obsession with “Muslim ancestry” shows his “inferiority complex.”

He also lambasted the Assam Chief Minister for “giving hate speech while people are dying of flood.”

Owaisi yesterday took to Twitter to allege that the Assam CM is "busy with hate speech" at a time when 18 people have died in the state and seven lakh people have been affected by floods.

“18 people have died in Assam & 7 lakh have been affected due to floods but he’s busy with hate speech. While Sanghis were acting as British agents, Madrasas were at the forefront of freedom movement. Many madrasas do teach science, math & social studies besides Islam ½,” Owaisi wrote.

"Unlike Shakhas, they teach self-respect & empathy. Illiterate Sanghis wouldn't understand. Why did Hindu social reformer Raja Ram Mohun Roy study in a madrasa? Obsessing over Muslim ancestry shows your inferiority complex. Muslims have enriched India & will continue to do so," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Assam's chief minister recently sparked a debate by claiming that madrassas do not teach anything pertinent to students' development because they only teach religious doctrines and the Quran, and that students in madrasas cannot become doctors or engineers.

He was speaking at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of 'Panchjanya,' during which he also stated that children will not be able to imagine themselves as doctors or engineers as long as the word 'madrassa' exists.

"As long as this word (madrassa) is there, children will not be able to think of becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell children that studying in madrasas will not make them doctors or engineers, they will refuse to go on their own," he had said.

The Assam Chief Minister went on to say that Science, Maths, Biology, Botany, and Zoology should be prioritised in schools, along with general education.

"Religious texts can be taught at home. But in schools, children should study to become doctors, engineers, professors, and scientists," he had said.