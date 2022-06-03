The opposition parties in Assam have demanded an investigation into allegations of corruption involving the family of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the COVID era.

The opposition parties have demanded that the CBI investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's family and businesses linked to his family.

According to Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family tried to profit from people's suffering during the COVID era.

“At the time when people were suffering, businesses were incurring heavy losses, when many people couldn’t have meal twice a day, CM Sarma and his family tried to make profits out of people’s miseries,” Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Congress, said as much.

While citing media reports on alleged corruption during COVID times, Raijor Dal president Bhasco de Saikia has called for a CBI investigation.

“The CBI must probe the allegations and the concerned companies should be blacklisted,” Raijor Dal president Bhasco de Saikia said.

During COVID, a series of reports implying alleged corruption by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his family, and firms linked to his family.