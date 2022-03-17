The Tripura Assembly's Opposition MLAs skipped Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya's speech on the first day of the Budget session on Wednesday, claiming silence and inactivity from the gubernatorial head on the alleged worsening of peace and order in the state, and staged a walkout during his presentation.

The Governor began his remarks shortly after the national anthem was played in the Assembly. However, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar interrupted his speech, alleging that the Opposition members are unwilling to listen to his message and that the existing BJP-led state government has stifled democracy, freedom of expression, and the right to hold protests.

Sarkar also questioned Arya’s alleged silence on the issues and said, “As the guardian of the people, the Governor’s seat will lose relevance among the people (for your silence). We are forced to express protest. We are disinclined to listen to your speech.”

Members of the Opposition benches demanded a response from the Governor and walked out of the House, raising slogans against the alleged deterioration of law and order.

While there were a few shouts of "Jai Hind" and "Modi-Modi" from the Treasury benches, they quickly died away when the ministers asked the ruling MLAs to remain silent.

The Governor then delivered his speech in the House and finished his address, after which the House adjourned for the customary short time.