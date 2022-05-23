Cachar: Hundreds of villages in Assam are reeling under water as heavy rain continues across the state. Tukergram, which is a small village located near the Bangladesh border, is facing severe damages due to the flood situation. More than 120 families have been stranded in floodwaters for six days.

On Sunday, a group from the North East Muslim Student Union visited the village and provided financial assistance. Taking a dig at the officials, villagers said not to visit them as they are surviving without relief. Khalilur Mazumdar, the MLA of Kathigorah, has yet to visit Tukergram.

“The flood has caused us a great deal of hardship. The village's 120 families are under water. No officials visited the flood-affected area and provided no assistance to the people. MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder should inspect his own constituency”, a local stated while addressing the media.

A total of 120 families have been isolated and Tukergram is in desperate need of food and water. The leaders of the North East Muslim Student Union visited the village by boat on May 23, bringing food and medicine as well as financial assistance.

NEMSU president Kabir Hussain expressed his displeasure with the DC of Cachar and Kathigorah MLA. Because the village is located on the border of Bangladesh and is in a remote area, the administration must pay special attention to the residents, according to Kobir Hussain.