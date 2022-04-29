In response to the opposition's criticism, Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah claimed on Friday that the opposition believes they are speaking for the people, but the people have never supported them. Assam's opposition parties have never had a chance to interact with the administration, but criticising it is the most they can do. As a result, listening to them will be illogical.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is adored by the public. Assam Chief Minister's fame has extended throughout the world. When he speaks in front of thousands of people, the audience responds with affection, as if he is a singer on stage. The Chief Minister's speech attracts people from all around the country”, Jayanta Malla Baruah stated.

"The opposition has created havoc in the matter of commuters who are having problems because city buses in Guwahati are going off the tracks." What's the big deal about bus drivers making a little extra money? Then someone said that 100 crore had been spent on the Prime Minister's visit to Dibrugarh. "People with little administrative experience are deceiving the public," Baruah said while talking to the media.

"Instead of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is applauding Ratan Tata." Without a doubt, with Ratan Tata's assistance, we have taken a stride forward in progress. The Assam government would invest in Tata Cancer Care's internal infrastructure. The Assam government would assist with the foundation, while Tata would offer the equipment and management. We've formed an agreement with TATA to give better medical training, which would help Assam prosper.