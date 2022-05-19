Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, underlined on Wednesday that Gorkhas were never and will never be regarded as outsiders. He was alluding to the Assam government's cabinet decision to withdraw all D Voters cases from Foreigner Tribunals across the state.

It should be noted that Gorkha civil society organizations led by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), which became a party to the NRC Case in the Supreme Court of India, as well as the Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS), the All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU), and the literary organisation Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS), had been demanding a logical and legal conclusion to the Gorkha D Voters case.

BGP threatened Gorkhas in a statement issued in the media in September 2019 that they would not go to the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) to establish their citizenship at any cost since the community feels embarrassed to approach the FT to have their name added to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Referring to the Gorkhas as an indivisible unit of Assam's larger demographic, CM Sarma stated that the State government is fully dedicated to working towards the Gorkhas' socio-economic, academic, and literary improvement.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 27th Triennial Conference of Assam Gorkha Sammelan held at Gyanpeeth Degree College, Nikashi in Baksa BTR CM Sarma said, 'The State government has a well-laid-out plan to further empower the Gorkha Development Council for all-round development of the people belonging to the Gorkha community. As part of that plan, let me take the opportunity to announce Rs 25 crore aimed at the welfare of the Gorkhas. This apart, the government will also take steps to introduce science or commerce stream at the Nikashi-based Gyanpeeth Graduate College for overall improvement of the educational scenario of the Gorkha youths.”

The Chief Minister lauded the Assam Gorkha Sammelan for its never-ending effort and enthusiasm to work for the overall development of the Gorkha community for the past eight decades, praising its efforts on issues ranging from raising socio-economic status to restoring self-pride among community members. The Chief Minister further praised the organisation for helping to enhance the concept of the wider Assamese community by forging bonds of brotherhood with every other big or small group in the state.