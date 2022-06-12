HAFLONG: People of Harangajao in Dima Hasao district on Saturday blocked NH 27 road (earlier known as NH-54 E) over the negligence of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to maintain the road.

The blockade was called in demands for early completion and maintenance of a 25 km stretch road in between Jatinga and Harangajao which is now in deplorable state due to apathy of the NHAI.

The road was worsened as heavy downpour in early May damaged the road in several areas. Following the blockade vehicles running in between Haflong-Silchar were badly affected and many transport vehicles were seen stranded.

Due to the bad road condition people of Harangajao are worst affected as both the road connecting the district HQ Haflong and Cachar district are in the worst condition. The road in between Harangajao and Silchar is being constructed by National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

One of the resident speaking to media said that the road is being use as a 'money mines' by the NHAI siphoning huge ammount of sum from the public exchequer in the name of maintainence but never had a proper road since long.

The villager also said that earlier the construction firm have laid few culvert beneath a bridge near Dolaochunga village, despite a suggestion for more culverts as they are aware of the rainfall in the area leading to flash flood in the village damaging and lashing away properties at the tune of rs. 7 lakhs. The villagers also had demanded compensation however did not receive any positive response.

The protester also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner Dima Hasao through a representative citing their grievances over deplorable road conditions and demanding a strict action against the project director of NHAI project implement unit, Haflong.

The blockade was later lifted after an executive magistrate assures to approach the NHAI regarding the matter.