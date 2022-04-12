Assam: Pijush Hazarika addresses state Cabinet; details here
On Monday, the Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika addressed the state cabinet. Decisions on advancing the construction of medical colleges and increasing access to high-quality healthcare was made on the state cabinet.
The decisions are as follows:
Expediting Construction of Medical Colleges
- Revision of estimated administrative approval for upgrading & expediting construction of 3 Medical Colleges
Proposed Medical College
Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital
Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital
Earlier amount
Revised amount
382.69 cr
404.63 cr
7535.85 cr
626.35 cr
Nagaon Medical College & Hospital
► Boosting Legal Education
404.27 cr
559.80 cr
Approval to allotment of 3 bigha 1 katha land in Rangia Revenue Circle for construction of Rangia Law College
► Committee to study Justice (retd) BK Sharma
Commission report
A 5-member committee will study Justice BK Sharma (retd) Commission of Inquiry report into irregularities in CCE 2013 conducted by APSC and submit its report within two months.
Making Quality Healthcare Accessible
To improve access to quality tertiary level healthcare, approval to 'Assam Health System Strengthening Project' funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency with an estimated budget of *3,800 crore
Project components:
- Super speciality wing in 6 medical colleges - Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Diphu & Lakhimpur
Infrastructural improvement in 6 district hospitals - Silchar, Udalguri, Hojai, Hailakandi, Darrang & Dima Hasao • Construction of Swasthya Bhawan - an administrative centre
for dedicated training-cum-monitoring
- Development of Hospital Management Information System for hospitals
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