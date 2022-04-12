On Monday, the Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika addressed the state cabinet. Decisions on advancing the construction of medical colleges and increasing access to high-quality healthcare was made on the state cabinet.

The decisions are as follows:

Expediting Construction of Medical Colleges

Revision of estimated administrative approval for upgrading & expediting construction of 3 Medical Colleges

Proposed Medical College

Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital

Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital

Earlier amount

Revised amount

382.69 cr

404.63 cr

7535.85 cr

626.35 cr

Nagaon Medical College & Hospital

► Boosting Legal Education

404.27 cr

559.80 cr

Approval to allotment of 3 bigha 1 katha land in Rangia Revenue Circle for construction of Rangia Law College

► Committee to study Justice (retd) BK Sharma

Commission report

A 5-member committee will study Justice BK Sharma (retd) Commission of Inquiry report into irregularities in CCE 2013 conducted by APSC and submit its report within two months.

Making Quality Healthcare Accessible

To improve access to quality tertiary level healthcare, approval to 'Assam Health System Strengthening Project' funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency with an estimated budget of *3,800 crore

Project components:

Super speciality wing in 6 medical colleges - Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Diphu & Lakhimpur

Infrastructural improvement in 6 district hospitals - Silchar, Udalguri, Hojai, Hailakandi, Darrang & Dima Hasao • Construction of Swasthya Bhawan - an administrative centre

for dedicated training-cum-monitoring