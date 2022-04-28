Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven state of the art cancer hospitals with latest radiation therapy equipment and will also pay foundation stone for seven cancer hospitals.

South Asia's single largest affordable cancer care network of 17 hospitals coming up in Assam with a first of it's kind with three level distributed cancer care model.

Level 1: Apex referral centre with modern facilities like Robotic surgery, bone marrow transplant, stem-cell research and PG teaching and Training.

Level 2: Comprehensive cancer hospitals with radiation, surgery, chemotherapy, nuclear medicine, diagnostics and imaging facilities.

Level 3: Day-care cancer hospitals with radiation and chemotherapy facilities supported with diagnostics and advanced imaging.

Construction is in full swing at Apex centre of Guwahati and level 2. Centres at Silchar and Diphu. The highest investment of 4000 crore for affordable cancer care in India under the supervision of Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint initiative of Government of Assam and the Tata Trusts.

Inauguration of Cancer hospitals will be took place in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Darrang, Kokrajhar and Lakhimpur district.