The convergence of legislative and judicial objectives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, will aid in the preparation of a plan for an effective and time-bound judicial delivery system in the country. The court, according to the Prime Minister, should encourage the use of local languages.

While the judiciary is the custodian of the Constitution, PM Modi said the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts that the legislative has the mandate to represent the people's aspirations. "I believe that the convergence of these two will lay the groundwork for a countrywide judicial delivery system that is both effective and timely," Prime Minister Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of introducing local languages into the courts, which will help people interact with the legal system.

"In the courts, we need to encourage the use of local languages. This would not only boost individuals' trust in the legal system, but it will also make them feel more linked to it "he stated

"India's independence has established the roles and responsibilities of the judiciary and executive," he stated.

"This relationship between the judiciary and the administration has grown to give direction to the country wherever necessary," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also emphasized the importance of a digital legal system that empowers citizens.

The joint conference was also attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.