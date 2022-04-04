Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam on April 28 to inaugurate the newly built Cancer Hospital in Dibrugarh, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday

On Sunday, the Chief Minister, together with several Ministers, inspected the newly constructed Cancer Hospital at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and conducted a discussion on various matters, including the opening of the newly built Cancer Hospital.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sarma said, “PM Modi will inaugurate the cancer hospital at AMCH Dibrugarh on April 28 and six other cancer hospitals in Assam will be inaugurated by him virtually on the same day. Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for 8 more cancer hospitals in Assam.”

The Chief Minister informed that PM Modi is also likely to inspect the Cancer Hospital built in the Assam Medical College.

“The program will be organized at Khanikar Sports Ground and Police Reserve Sports Ground in Dibrugarh. Along with this, the Prime Minister is also likely to inspect the Cancer Hospital built in the Assam Medical College,” he said.