Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ at a function held at Sankardev International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in 2021 as the head of government from becoming Chief Minister to Prime Minister of India. First he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and remained in that post till he became the Prime Minister of the largest democracy of the world in 2014, then again got re-elected in 2019. In the honour of this feat and in acknowledgement of this unrelenting tenacity, a book titled ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ which was already launched at the national level, witnessed the state wide launch in Assam today. He asserted that PM Modi’s leadership has expanded the social & geographical landscape of ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Published by Rupa Publications India, the book is written by eminent intellectuals and writers like Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, Amish Tripathi among others. The book is an anthology of chapters written by eminent writers elaborating and depicting the fundamental transformation that the country has gone through under the leadership of Narendra Modi as the head of the government in the last 20 years. The book also elaborates Modi’s model of governance which has touched the lives of cross section of the people of the society.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma speaking on the occasion said, “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery is undoubtedly an incredible book. This book which encapsulates the journey of last two decades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of a democratically elected government, is in fact an informative historical document of contemporary India. I am very happy and proud to be a part of the launch of this epoch making book”..

Dr. Sarma further said that there were coalition governments in India for twenty-five years between 1989 and 2014. All the governments had a policy of compromise for political interests. It created disappointment among the common citizens. Government’s weak stand against terrorism hampered national interest. Such an environment crippled people’s hopes and aspirations. Their morale was low. In such a backdrop, as a symbol of new hope Narendra Modi emerged as the new hope in the national landscape.

Speaking on the book, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that it was undoubtedly a formidable challenge to cover through a book on the twenty eventful years of the rise of Narendra Modi to the most powerful post in the country and how this period has affected the lives of Indians. It is quite natural for individuals to differ in their opinions on this. But there is no doubt that the articles that the Bluekraft Digital Foundation has incorporated in the book in the context of the views and personal experiences of familiar, influential and knowledgeable people in various fields have been able to successfully capture the personality of Prime Minister Modi and his contribution to the social life of India in the last two decades. He, therefore, congratulated every functionary of the Bluekraft Digital Foundation involved in editing and compiling the book.

BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita, veteran journalist Dhirendranath Chakraborty, CMD Axis My India Pradeep Gupta, Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, Olympian Lovlina Borgohain, Asian Games Medallist Hima Das, Singer Angarag Mahanta, Padmashree Dr. Illias Ali and several ministers from government of Assam and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.