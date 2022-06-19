Reports of widespread irregularities increased in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme in Bodoland Territorial region after United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)’s Pramod Bodo declared as new chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) although the leader promised a corruption-free ruling.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has often warned against corruption in the implementation of government schemes but it seems that certain officials and party leaders are still engaged in corruption.

Irregularities in Pramod Bodo’s BTC have started to take root alarmingly. Recently, some BJP and UPPL leaders in BTR are in a state of rampant corruption, and consequently, people are having severe problems.

Ruling leaders are accused of committing nepotism and corruption regarding the government's ambitious projects like the Arunodoi scheme, the MGNREGA scheme, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Some VCDCs in the Bhergaon development block of Udalguri district have recently been accused of allotting properties to ineligible people under the PMAY scheme. The number of violations recorded over allotment of houses in Sonajuli's VCDC.

Government officials, owners of large tea gardens, and traders who are financially sound have been added to the list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. An inquiry has already revealed a list of unqualified individuals with names.

Nuwal Bhatra, Binod Bodo, Egneus Tirki, Rajkumar Thakur, Amit Baipukhrel, Mahesh Shah, and Narayan Baglari are economically stable and owns large tea garden but they are also allegedly receiving the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The chairman of the VCDC and some of the development sector's GRS, are reportedly involved in this corruption.