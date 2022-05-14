At Jorabat, Guwahati police confiscated a large shipment of drugs from a lorry. The drugs were imported from a neighbouring state and were confiscated by a team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak.

Chief Minister >Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to inform about the seizure of drugs which weighs around 800 kgs. “In one of the biggest hauls, ">@GuwahatiPol team led by JCP Partha Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak hit a major inter-state narco network & seized 800 kgs of Ganja from a truck at Jorabat. The consignment from a neighbouring state was going to a state in South. Kudos,” the Chief Minister tweeted.