Assam: Guwahati Police seized huge consignment of drugs in Jorabat
Advertisement
drugs
At Jorabat, Guwahati police confiscated a large shipment of drugs from a lorry. The drugs were imported from a neighbouring state and were confiscated by a team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to inform about the seizure of drugs which weighs around 800 kgs. “In one of the biggest hauls, @GuwahatiPol team led by JCP Partha Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak hit a major inter-state narco network & seized 800 kgs of Ganja from a truck at Jorabat. The consignment from a neighbouring state was going to a state in South. Kudos,” the Chief Minister tweeted.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today