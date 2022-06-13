On social media, a video of BJP supporters burning an effigy of Tipra Motha Chairman and Royal Scion Pradyot Debbarma has sparked outrage. Responding to the video that has been highly circulated on the social media platform, Pradyot Bikram Maniikya Debbarma, the Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party on Monday stated that it is very unethical to spit on someone’s picture. He also alleged that people were doing these illegal things just to ruin the party’s name and to create clashes between the party members.

"I am aware of the cowardly act of a few who have burned my effigies," Pradyot Debbarma said in a message posted on social media. "I urge to all Tiprasas and members of Tipra Motha, as well as every fan and well-wisher, to maintain peace and restraint." This is a plan by a few divisive factors to provoke us to turn into them. However, we must keep in mind that our purpose and solidarity are greater than me or my family. I strongly urge each of you to keep the peace and not reply in kind to the divisive elements' provocations."

"The goal of TIPRA Motha is to help people grow as individuals. I'll be extremely embarrassed if our own members turn against us. Opponents fear me because they know I'll never give up on my demands. I'm willing to put my life on the line for my people. I entered politics not to get a higher position, but to work for my own people and our well-deserved fundamental rights."

Manikya further assured of winning in 2023 and to provide a sustainable solution to the people regarding the greater Tipraland demand.