Notable Indian Politician Prashant Kishor confirmed that he will not form a political party after rejecting the Congress' invitation to join the party. Kishor said during a news conference that despite the fact that Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar have ruled Bihar for over 30 years, the state is still considered backward.

"Even after 30 years of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar leadership, Bihar is still the poorest and most backward state in the country. On many development indicators, Bihar remains at the bottom of the country. If Bihar aspires to become one of the leading states in the future, it will require new ideas and new actions "Kishor remarked.

He went on to say that over the next three to four months, he will connect with 17,000 people who have been identified as potential contributors to the state's improvement. He also stated that he will conduct a 3000-kilometer padyatra in Bihar on October 2.

"In the next 3-4 months, I'll meet a number of prominent Bihar citizens who can assist in the development of the 'Jan Suraaj' (good governance) concept and make them a part of it. From October 2 to October 2, I'll go on a 3000 kilometre 'Padyatra' across Bihar "Kishor said.

He dubbed this press conference 'Jan Suraaj,' and stated that his priority now is to develop Bihar, which he believes is stagnant.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, has denied any involvement with Kishor. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition, claimed he does not follow news concerning the political mastermind. "When I was with Nitish, we had a bond like a father and son," Kishor said of his relationship with Bihar CM. "However, that does not mean I can't have my own journey."

Sushil Kumar Modi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, argued that developing a political strategy and establishing a connection with the public are two distinct things.

Kishor's attempts in Bihar, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad, will be a dismal show. Despite the fact that these leaders are aware of Prashant Kishor's strengths, they are currently attempting to neutralise him.

Kishor's attempts in Bihar, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad, will be a dismal show. Even though these leaders are aware of Prashant Kishor's strengths, they are currently attempting to belittle him.

"It is up to Congress, not me, to decide how the government should continue to operate. They made whatever decision they thought was important, and I did the same. Prashant Kishor isn't needed in Congress; the party already has enough of capable members. They are aware of their responsibilities "Kishor remarked.

Kishor also did well in West Bengal, Telangana, and Delhi. As a result, every political party in Bihar is anxiously anticipating Prashant Kishor's future intentions.