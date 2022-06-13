On Monday, the situation near Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati, Assam, became violent, with the police detaining many opposition figures.

Debabrata Saikia, the leader of the opposition, and Bhupen Kumar Borah, the head of the Assam Congress unit, were among those detained by the police.

According to reports, police had cordoned an area in preparation for today's protests. After protests broke over the barricade, police apprehended numerous top leaders and politicians.