On Friday, a protest against the insults made against Prophet Mohammad was conducted in the Cachar area. Section 144 was enacted, according to the police, in response to an "emerging law and order problem."

While talking to InsideNE, SP Cachar Raman Dhillon told that section 144 has been imposed in the district of Cachar, thinking as a threat because of the Prophet row and all the violence occurring in the different states.

Following a protest in Cachar on Friday over fired BJP leaders' remarks about Prophet Muhammad, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits meetings of four or more individuals, have been issued in three Assam districts: Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi.

Section 144 was issued "ex parte" by the Cachar district government because mass gatherings were being organised and some people "may engage in antisocial acts and frighten genuine public, causing inconvenience."

Despite the fact that there have been no protests in Karimganj or Hailakandi, the administration has passed the Act, alleging "ample apprehension of violation of public peace and calm" in the country as a result of the controversial utterances.

Following the comments, protests have erupted in numerous parts of the country, including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.