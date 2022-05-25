On Tuesday, a cargo of Tripura's delectable 'Queen' variety pineapples procured from Mohanbhog block, around 61 kilometres from Agartala city, boarded a freight flight for the New Delhi market.

The Government of Tripura's Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation aided in the delivery of a four-quintal consignment of 'Queen' variety pineapples to Safal, Mother Dairy in New Delhi on Tuesday, while Krishak Veej Kalyan FPC Limited, Mohanbhog in Tripura's Sepahijala district sent the consignment.

The 'Queen' Pineapple of Tripura is a GI-designated fruit, and Sesta Development Service, a Guwahati-based company working honestly on the FPO project in various blocks in the state, has begun providing market connections to Farmers Producers Companies. It has marketing plans for numerous products outside of the northeast.

Indigo Airlines flew 4 quintals of fresh 'Queen' Pineapples from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala to New Delhi on Tuesday, the first cargo of the year.

Krishak Veej Kalyan Producer Company, Mohanbhog block, Sepahijala Tripura provided the 'Queen' Pineapple.

SDS in Guwahati is also intending to buy comparable fruits and vegetables from the state's farmers' Producers Company. SDS is leading the way in creating national marketing linkages to the FPCs because to landslide railway mobility limits and other factors.

It should be noted that the Queen Pineapple is also the state fruit of Tripura and a much-loved crop among the state's growers.

Locals are confident that, even if other crops fail due to unfavourable conditions, the pineapple will remain a viable crop for survival, generating significant revenue each year.

It is worth noting that Tripura farmers pioneered the skill of queen pineapple cultivation, and the state is now one of India's largest pineapple growing states, with commercial-scale plantations scattered over the state.

Tripura produces an estimated 1.28 metric tonnes of pineapple per year over an area of 8,800 hectares. Pineapple productivity per hectare is 18.73 tonnes, which is greater than the 15.80 tonnes national average.

The production of 'Queen' variety pineapples in the Sepahijala district, in particular, holds the record for the highest yield per hectare.

The production of 'Queen' variety pineapples in the Sepahijala district, in particular, holds the record for the highest yield per hectare. More than 4,000 growers are said to be actively involved in the cultivation of Tripura's state fruit, according to data.