Congress leader ">Rahul Gandhi on Monday takes a dig at the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, accusing him of giving the country’s airport to the Adani group on lease for a period of 50 years while making the youth 'Agniveer' on a contract of just four years.

Taking to his Twitter account, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The Prime Minister is making 'Daulatveer' by giving the country's airport to his 'friends' for 50 years and 'Agniveer' to the youth on a contract of only 4 years. Today Congress party across the country is doing #SatyagrahaForYouth against 'Agneepath'. This Satyagraha will not stop until the youth get justice”.

The leader stated that the Congress party across the country is doing satyagraha for youth against the Agnipath scheme and will not stop until the youths get justice.

Earlier, the Congress leader commented on the Agnipath scheme that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ruining the future of the youth and weakening the army of the nation and assured to repeal of the scheme.