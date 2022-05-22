Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, will meet with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today in New Delhi. The Chief Minister's meeting with both union ministers would focus on reconstructing infrastructural and railway lines in the flood-ravaged Dima Hasao district, which has been devastated in recent days.

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical as 18 people have died as a result of Since the previous ten days, Assam has been experiencing catastrophic flooding and landslides. According to the CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin issued this morning, the rivers Kopili, Disang, Barak and Kushiyara are all flowing above the danger level.

The floods and landslides that have wrecked havoc in Assam and nearly 6.80 lakh people in 31 districts in the northeastern state remain affected, according to authorities report.

Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari Two districts, Dima-Hasao and Kamrup Metro, have reported landslides in the last 24 hours.