On Sunday, Pradyot Bikram Maniikya Debbarma, the Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party announced that regional parties will contest in Tripura Bye Elections. For the first time in Tripura’s history, TIPRA Motha has chosen their candidates from Surma for the upcoming bye polls. People will get the opportunity to choose their leader from a regional party instead of Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Trinamool Congress.

“It has been cleared that TIPRA Motha is not against any communities as we have said before. We only speak for our rights and never try to mislead people in the name of religion. People who do communal politics are all about taking away rights of others but we always fight for our constitutional rights”.

We have higher hopes for our candidate to fight for the demand of 10, 323 teachers and to provide a sustainable solution since he is a victim too.

“TIPRA Motha has seen bad days. TIPRA Motha will change the structure of Tripura in the near future. TIPRA Motha is ready and on the ground to fight for the rights of the people. We will stand by our core ideology and we will fight for our constitutional rights. We will also give opportunities to those who cannot speak. TIPRASA is not Communal, only fighting for constitutional rights”.