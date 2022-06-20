The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim. Areas of Nagaon like Morikolong, Fauzdari Patty, and Milanpur remained flooded as River Kolong continues to flow above the danger level.

The road connecting Khagarijan to Milanpur in Nagaon is completely devastated. Floods are expected to threaten the police reserve and superintendent's home. The Kolong River's water level has increased for the second time. In Milanpur, floodwaters have inundated the road once more.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Sunday with the deluge claiming nine more lives, including three children, taking the toll to 71. While six people died due to floods, three others were killed in landslides. All three landslide-related deaths were reported from the Cachar district.

At least eight people have also gone missing. The number of flood-hit people in the state went up to over 42 lakh on Sunday evening. Three deaths were reported from the Cachar district, and Barpeta reported two deaths, followed by one death each from Bajali, Kamrup, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts.