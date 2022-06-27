Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre, and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.

Eknath Shinde's camp approached the Supreme Court seeking the top court’s intervention on all fronts such as disqualification notice, rejection of the no-confidence motion as well as the appointment of the legislative party leader.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard the cases which are listed as items number 34 and 35. Two petitions have been filed, one by Shinde and the other by rebel MLAs, challenging the Deputy Speaker's disqualification notice and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader.