According to reports, the ruling BJP government in Karnataka is planning to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. According to reports, the education department is preparing to teach the holy Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, to students as part of the moral science subject.

However, Congress has maintained that the current syllabus has been prepared by capable individuals and that there is no need to add anything at this time.

In response to the issue, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh stated on Friday that a decision on mandating the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to school children under the moral science subject will be made after consultation with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Minister Nagesh stated that there is a growing demand for moral science to be included in children's curricula because it has a positive impact. In Gujarat, it will be implemented in three stages. He stated that the Bhagavad Gita was introduced in the first phase.

“I will discuss with C.M Bommai in the coming days for implementation of the moral science subject in the syllabus for school children,” he said.

“The moral science classes were held once a week when we studied in school. In the coming days, we will see whether this could be adopted in the state syllabus,” he said.

“If everything is agreed upon, we will consult education experts and decide on the aspects and syllabus of the moral science subject. The duration of the class will also be fixed. Why Bhagavad Gita should not be taught to the children?” Minister Nagesh questioned.

Former Union Minister for External Affairs S.M. Krishna used to say that he reads Bhagavad Gita every day and that gives him strength. In this country, all tall leaders, elders who have thought about the nation have talked highly about Bhagavad Gita.

“Whether we introduce Bhagavad Gita, the education experts should tell us. They might suggest Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, moral stories or they might also recommend a few portions of Quran and Bible, he explained.

“When you ask someone how a well-cultured society can take shape in the absence of schools and universities from the times immemorial in the country? The elders say that they read or heard about Ramayan, Mahabharath and Bhagavad Gita,” he said.