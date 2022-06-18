Expressing concern for the possibility of a disruption of the peace in Charaideo district, District magistrate Pal Baruah immediately imposed limitations under section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Act across the district on June 16.

For the following 60 days and immediately, the order will remain in force throughout the Charaideo district. Those who violate these directions will be punished under section 188 of Indian Penal Code Act and other legal provisions.

As per the order, gathering of five or more persons in any public place; carrying of lethal weapons and arms in public places including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, swords, etc; holding of rallies, meetings, gathering in public places without permission; public rally, procession, demonstrations, strikes including a hunger strike, dharnas, shouting, slogans, etc in public places causing obstruction to public roads and highways, footpath and normal movement of traffic, etc; a forcible collection of fund or subscription from the public, lottery, gambling at public places including roads, highways, government offices; bursting or throwing of crackers, etc, inflammable materials on the street or on public, pedestrians, moving or stationary vehicles; using loudspeaker in high volumes near hospitals, courts in sessions, educational institutions, etc between 10 pm to 6 am; inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state, anti-national speeches, slogans, banners, postering, wall-writing, etc are prohibited.

The order further said that no meetings will be allowed in market areas, playground, theatres, educational institutions, train and bus stations, wedding ceremonies, or in religious events of all communities.

It should be highlighted that police, military personnel, working magistrates, court officials, and anyone engaged in government work or business will be exempt from the tightest implementation of this prohibition.