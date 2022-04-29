Chief Minister P.S. Golay officially opened the Pakyong district administrative centre in Pachey Pakyong on Thursday. He then spoke to the people of Pakyong's five constituencies on the grounds of St. Xavier's School.

While greeting the new district's residents, the Chief Minister stated that Pakyong would become Sikkim's second capital. His recommendation to promote Pakyong was based on its proximity to the state capital, Gangtok, as well as its considerable acreage and opportunity for future expansion as the second capital town.

In terms of infrastructural expansion, he also mentioned Gangtok's saturation point.

“Gangtok has reached the level of development in infrastructure that there is no new land or space for future expansion. A new place can be developed as we want it. The district already has Pakyong airport along with railway connectivity coming up in Majhitar in the district itself. It becomes the duty of not just the district magistrate or the district superintendent of police but all the people of the district,” said Golay.

“The development that will be ushered in the district in terms of infrastructure development or any other kind should be done keeping in mind for the next 20 years. We are keen on upgrading the current Pakyong Primary Health Centre as a District Hospital".

The Chief Minister advocated for Pakyong district's digital development, with the administration working on a paperless module and door-to-door communication with the people to maintain administrative transparency.

“We want to make proper system here in Sikkim like in Arunachal Pradesh where we had visited for a cultural exchange program. We realised that people over there are self-sustained. They do not approach the minister or the Chief Minister for work but the system there provides all benefits from jobs to other government benefits.”

Golay reminded that the district-status demand of Pakyong and Soreng was long pending but went unheeded by the previous government.

“It was the people's demand that led to the formation of the two districts. In the previous government, the district demand was used as a political tool around the time of elections. The demand was placed multiple times, but was denied despite many grievances of people. It was never passed in State legislative assembly for formation of the two new districts.

We had mentioned the district creation in SKM party's manifesto and in 3 years’ time since our government, both the districts is up and running now with district administrative centres inaugurated".

Two flights from Delhi to Pakyong would be operating in the coming year, according to the Chief Minister. He stated, "I have written to the competent authorities on this."

Pakyong DC had earlier in the day According to Tashi Chophel, the Pakyong district covers 403.92 square kilometres and has a population of 74,583 people according to the 2011 census. Pakyong, Rongli, and Rangpo are subdivisions of the district.

Gnathang-Machong, Namcheybong, Rhenock, West Pendam, and Chujachen are the five constituencies of the district, which also includes 11 revenue circles and 43 gramme panchayat units. Pakyong district has 136 government schools, 5 primary health centres, and 31 primary health sub centres.

Namcheybong MLA Em Prashad Sharma, who also chairs the Pakyong District Formation Committee, thanked the Chief Minister for meeting public demands.