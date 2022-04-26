On Monday, Bhabanipur MLA Phani Talukdar stated that six more ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Congress MLAs will join BJP. Congress in Assam will become zero if Bhupen Bora continues to remain APCC president. AIUDF will get the status of the main opposition party soon.

The Bhabanipur MLA claimed that all Hindu leaders in the Assam Congress will join the BJP party, without naming any Congress MLAs. “Very soon, the leader of opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly will be from by the AIUDF party,” said Phanidhar Talukdar before the media.

AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), on the other hand, won one seat in two ward. Ward 5, 6, and 22 were already won by the BJP without contesting.

"The BJP will control Assam for another thirty years," the MLA has stated confidently. It should be noted that the opposition Congress, which is the state assembly's second-largest party after the BJP, failed to gain a single seat in Guwahati on Sunday's Municipal election result.