Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has stated that the AYUSH sector is flourishing and achieving unprecedented success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which will be a benefit to humanity. In the realm of AYUSH, there is a lot of room for investment and innovation.

Sonowal told the gathering at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar last evening that the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit-2022 will aid in the development of an enabling framework to attract investments and offer strategic support to policies has been beneficial.

AYUSH's comparative advantages and power in terms of a large youth force, skilled labour, and AYUSH's legitimacy in health care and wellness services have attracted investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world. The AYUSH sector has already reached an all-time high of $18 billion globally.

While thanking everyone for their contributions to the conference's success, Sonowal stated that Governor Acharya Devvrat's efforts to transition to natural farming are critical for life and the environment.