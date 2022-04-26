According to East Kameng District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Gupta, the department has found no evidence of PHED executive engineer (EE) Bharat Sonam's involvement in the attack on Sol Dodum and his supporters during a peaceful march on April 12, as the latter stated.

Gupta informed reporters that the case is still being investigated under his supervision and that there is no partiality or prejudice in the probe, as some have claimed.

He stated that if the incident is determined to be the result of a conspiracy, the department will take appropriate action. Gupta further stated that 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the case thus far. Four persons were arrested on the day of the incident, and seven more were apprehended after CDR verification on April 18.

"On the same day, we filed a case (No.13/2022 u/s 323/324/341/427/34 IPC) and began an investigation. One vehicle and seven bamboo sticks were discovered during the investigation "he stated.