The Ayush ministry will host a special 'Yoga Utsav' in Shiva Dol in Assam's Sivasagar district on Monday, with preparations in full swing.

Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would also be present at the event.

With the Ministry of AYUSH's 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort on April 7, the countdown began for International Yoga Day, which has been observed every year on June 21 since 2015.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion.

The presentation will feature Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, as well as senior officials from the federal and state administrations.